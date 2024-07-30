Karisma Kapoor opens up about distinct qualities of SRK, Aamir and Salman

Karisma Kapoor is one of the few leading Bollywood actors who have had the opportunity to work with all three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Interestingly, she has collaborated with each of them on multiple occasions, starring in blockbuster films.

In a recent interview with a popular entertainment agency, Karisma shared her thoughts on the distinct qualities of the three Khans, highlighting how different they are from one another. She said, “We grew up together. They are all very special and very different from each other. Their working styles too are different and that’s the unique thing about them.”

“Salman is more ‘masti’ and fun, but when it comes to the shot, he’s very serious. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, is extremely hardworking. He’s a very generous actor. He will sit with you and do your lines, which is such a great quality. Aamir is such a perfectionist. I also got to learn a lot from them. I would say I observed them and took their best qualities,” she added.

Karisma Kapoor worked with Aamir in the romantic drama ‘Raja Hindustani’ (1996), directed by Dharmesh Darshan, which became one of the biggest hits in their careers. She, meanwhile, starred in several films with Salman, including ‘Biwi No 1’ (1999), ‘Judwaa’ (1997), ‘Jeet’ (1996), ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ (2000), ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999), ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ (2000), ‘Jaagruti’ (1992) and ‘Nishchaiy’ (1992). Interestingly, all three actors appeared together in one film once - the cult classic comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ (1994), directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Karisma and Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, worked together in the crime drama ‘Shakti: The Power’ (2002), directed by Krishna Vamsi and the musical romance ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ (1997), helmed by Yash Chopra.