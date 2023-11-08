Kareena talks about voicing Black Widow for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’

Expanding on the world of audiobooks for different storytelling, after the ‘Marvel’ character Hawkeye, Black Widow has her own audiobook series titled ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ in Hindi, dubbed by Kareena Kapoor.

“Breathing life into a character as iconic as Black Widow has been a surreal experience. Taking listeners on an action-packed journey in ‘Marvel’s Black Widow’, using only my voice, has been a unique challenge. I hope that listeners can envision the story using their imagination and resonate with her unyielding spirit like I did,” she said.

‘Marvel Comics’ is now investing a lot into the world of audiobooks as they are expanding their universe and storytelling, introducing dark, alternative concepts in the style of MCU’s ‘What If...?’ series.

Introducing new timelines, alternate futures and stories, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ takes place in a far darker future where the villains have won. Almost 30 years after their victory, the character of Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in ‘The Onar’, which is a complex that the spy organisation S.H.I.E.L.D. owns and operates. However, now it’s the pinnacle of dystopian wealth and inequality, as S.H.I. E.L.D in itself is no longer the intelligence agency backing up superheroes, rather now they are the villains.

The Hindi dub of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ features a strong cast with the voices of Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.