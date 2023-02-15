Kareena Kapoor Khan was scared to take up action roles due to stunts

Mumbai: Action is one genre that Kareena Kapoor Khan has not tried in her over a 20-year-old career in Bollywood, but the actor said voicing Black Widow in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Marvel Wastelanders’ has piqued her interest in it.

She hopes directors will explore female action-oriented movies given the interest of many heroines in this space.

“There have been so many actors here doing action-packed roles. Maybe now people will explore female-action-oriented films. But I, personally, haven’t done something like that, like being a cool assassin or spy, because I am always shying away from the action. Somehow, I don’t know if I would be able to do action, but I know I will be good at it. You never know, now I am giving my voice; maybe next, you don’t know,” the 42-year-old actor told the top news agency.

Known for her genre-bending performances in movies such as ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Chameli’, the ‘Golmaal’ series, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Kareena said she was initially scared to take up action roles as they required her to do stunts.

“I made it so clear that I am not open to action that people are now scared to offer an action movie. I have been scared to do stunts and harnesses. I don’t know why. Now, everything is done so amazingly well,” she added.

Both Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan will voice iconic ‘Marvel’ characters Black Widow and Peter Quill in two separate shows for the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series ‘Wastelanders’.