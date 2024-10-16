Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on controversy around son Taimur’s name

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her candor, but she keeps a part of herself away from the limelight. She recently spoke about this aspect of her life while discussing the drama that unfolded around Taimur’s name upon his birth in 2016. Kareena also spoke about how Taimur handles the attention he receives and how she constantly needs to remind him that he can’t let it get to his head.

Speaking about the public scrutiny around her personal life choices, Kareena said in a recent interview with ‘Miss Malini’: “My grandfather always told us that the fact that they are talking about you, good or bad, they are talking about you. Because why wouldn’t they talk? So, you have to take it in your stride if you want to be a superstar. Otherwise, this place is not for you. You will have to have a heart of stone.”

Speaking about the negativity around her firstborn’s name, Kareena said, “Of course, it affected me that people were talking about Taimur’s name. He probably doesn’t even know about the drama around his name. But he also received lots of love for the fact that people were so interested in him. I was like, ‘But, why?’ because people don’t know him and he is small. I think now, he will slowly understand. He is understanding that there is a whole culture where people follow him or he is being clicked.”

“I have to keep reminding him that it’s important that you do something of your own as your parents have done something. He has figured it out slowly and I took that in my stride,” she added.

Talking about her husband Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to all the attention their kids receive, she revealed, “Saif was very relaxed and calm about it. He was like, ‘We need to be calm and we need to be sure’. I am happy that we had each other to discuss that. That’s also a reason why I share a lot on ‘Instagram’ and yet I don’t share a lot on ‘Instagram’. I am happy to be accessible to my fans for what they need to see, but there is also a side that because of everything I have been through. I am always going to be a little away.”