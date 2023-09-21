Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer wants to hide her age

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she is embracing her evolving appearance as a mother of two in her 40s and that she loves the ‘hot padosan’ tag that was given to her via her new film, ‘Jaane Jaan’. In a new interview, Kareena said that while she loves looking glamorous, she no longer wants to hide her age.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, she said, “It’s a great time. I have two children. I’m a proud wife, homemaker and mother. I also love my glamorous side, which I know my fans connect to and they’ve been so loyal. It doesn’t matter that I’ve been married and have two children. Age is just a number. I’m turning 43. It’s a great time to be in the movies. And ‘hot padosan’? I think it’s a great compliment.”

Asked about being in a ‘notoriously ageist film industry’, Kareena said that she has become wiser with age. “Having seen so many failures and successes in the industry, films happen and don’t happen. It makes you a strong person. For me, everything happened at the right time. I got married and had children. I decided to work. I’m at peace with the work I’m getting and that also relaxes you.”

She said that she has ‘never run away’ from the fact that she is growing older. “I’m not trying to photoshop my images too much. Sometimes people say, ‘No, you should’. I’m like, ‘Some days I’m going to look tired because I’m human and my fans should know that’. We’re not always going to be 20 and thank God for that. I don’t want to be 20. I’m having the time of my life and I’m still the ‘hot padosan’.”