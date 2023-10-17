Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to slay in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Hansal Mehta’s directorial ‘The Buckingham Murders’ left its indelible mark at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience. As the film’s incredible feat at the global level left the audience craving more, the makers, without any delay, released the first official poster, bringing the first look of its lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan, looking unique.

Looking gritty and gripping, the first official look poster for ‘The Buckingham Murders’ truly accelerated the excitement to watch the film. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the poster caught by two cops, it’d definitely be a very different experience to watch her portray the character of a detective and mother. While Kareena is looking truly strong, it looks like the film is going to bring a captivating story of international standards.

As the poster has raised the bar of excitement, it’s been announced that the upcoming film will open the upcoming Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27.

Kareena said it’s an honour that her film, as well as her maiden effort as a co-producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will open the festival.

“It’s a place where movies are celebrated and all creative art forms are honoured. I couldn’t be happier to have our film grace the stage at Jio MAMI. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is very special for me since it’s my maiden voyage as a co-producer. Working with Hansal and Ektaa is a deeply satisfying and immersive process. We are only hoping our film will reach wider audiences and break barriers globally,” she said.

Hansal added, “It’s the story of South Asian communities settled outside India and it’s heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. This movie is our labour of love. It’s a thriller, but at the heart of it is a human story about people we may know.”