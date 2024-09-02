Kareena Kapoor Khan excited about release of ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to showcase her de-glam avatar in ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She took to ‘Instagram’ and unveiled a new character poster.

In the poster, Kareena has been captured with an intense look. Seems like she is looking at someone suspiciously. “Trailer out tomorrow... See you. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ only in cinemas on September 13,” she captioned the post.

Recently, the makers released the first track ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya’ from the film. Showcasing different shades of her character as a detective, the song brings out the various emotions she experiences in the film. The track is sung by Vicky Marley while Devshi Khanduri penned the lyrics. Bally Sagoo composed it.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by ‘Balaji Telefilms’ and ‘TBM Films’ alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to ‘Variety’, a US-based media house, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.