Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone have strong parts in ‘Singham Again’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Crew’, now has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ lined up. ‘Crew’ left everyone surprised as it did well at the box office and generated those numbers, being a female-led movie. Kareena is on a spree to do roles that have more to offer than just glamming it up and she promises the same with ‘Singham Again’.

The film has an impressive ensemble with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena.

While this seems like a male-dominated, typical Rohit Shetty actioner, Kareena has now assured fans that her and Deepika’s roles are meaty and powerful. In a recent interview with ‘Variety’, Kareena described ‘Singham Again’ as a male testosterone movie but promised fans that even the women have strong roles.

“There’s Deepika Padukone and me in the film, where we have very strong parts. But obviously it’ll be really different as it is the big-ticket Bollywood bonanza for this year and I’m sure people will enjoy that,” said Kareena.

The Bollywood star also spoke about the success of ‘Crew’ and was grateful for all the support from women and families towards the movie.

Apart from ‘Singham Again’, Kareena would also be seen next in Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingam Murders’, where she plays a mother and an investigator who is investigating a case of the murder of a 10-year-old. Kareena has also been the producer for this movie and has co-produced it with Ekta Kapoor. It premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year, but it’s release date is yet to be announced.