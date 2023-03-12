Kareena Kapoor doesn’t regret the decisions she made in the past

Kareena Kapoor Khan explained how during her 23-year career in Bollywood, she has undergone several changes. In an interview, the actor described her journey and the biggest changes she made in her life after marrying Saif Ali Khan. Speaking with a famed magazine, Kareena said that she doesn’t regret the decisions she made in the past and added that a decade ago, there was a lot of competition in the film industry.

“I always look back and smile because I am proud of my journey. I don’t have time for regrets,” she said.

Kareena, who made her debut in 2000, said that she has learnt from her mistakes and revealed that she is a ‘completely different person’ now. She said, “I am happy that I have evolved as a person. It is important, both professionally and personally.”

Talking about the big change, Kareena said that she doesn’t have the energy to waste time on a lot of things. “In my late teens, even my 20s for that matter, I was too caught up with so much going on in my life. But then the transition happened. And today, I am in a space where I want to relax and live my life exactly the way I want to.”

When she was younger, the actor said that she didn’t care about the things she was doing or what the consequences would be. However, she added that she does not regret that part of her life. “Today, I am more grounded. However, a decade or so ago, there was a lot of competition and people were constantly pitted against each other. And it wasn’t personal, but today, if someone tries to instigate me, I will always be on top of the situation.”

She also discussed striking a work-life balance and how she had to make some significant changes to do it. “I don’t feel like leaving my kids alone or being seen at some awards show. I want to be able to choose because I’d rather sit at home with my husband and watch a show or have a glass of wine.”