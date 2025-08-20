Karanvir Sharma joins S2 of Kajol’s legal drama ‘The Trial’

By now, we know that Kajol’s legal drama, ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhoka’, is returning with the second season on ‘JioHotstar’ on September 19, 2025. But this season will see the introduction of a new character. Actor Karanvir Sharma will be seen playing a prominent role in the second season of the courtroom drama, which is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series ‘The Good Wife’.

Karanvir will be seen essaying the role of Param Munjal, inspired by Derrick Bond from the original series. His character, a sharp and ambitious individual, joins the law firm as a partner where Noyonika (Kajol) works and is expected to alter the dynamics among the key players.

Speaking about his role, Karanvir shared, “Param Munjal is a layered character who walks into the law firm with his set of ambitions and philosophies. He is charismatic, strategic and knows how to make his presence felt. While the character takes inspiration from Derrick Bond in ‘The Good Wife’, Param has been adapted in a way that suits the Indian context, which makes him very interesting to portray. I am excited for audiences to see how his arrival impacts Noyonika and the overall storyline in Season 2.”

This is the second time Karanvir will be seen in an OTT series that revolves around law. He was last seen playing a criminal lawyer opposite Yami Gautam in ‘A Thursday’.