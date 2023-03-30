Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams to come back for 'Deadpool 3'

Los Angeles: Actors Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds in the third instalment of the Marvel Studios film franchise.

Soni and Uggams played respective fan favourites Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two instalments of the blockbuster series.

According to the entertainment outlet ‘Deadline’, Soni will return as the anti-hero's cab-driving sidekick and Uggams will reprise the role of Deadpool's know-it-all roommate.

The duo also joins previously announced cast members Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, as well as new cast additions Emma Corrin ("The Crown") and "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy is directing "Deadpool 3", penned by franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft of the script.

Reynolds and Levy are producing the film alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.