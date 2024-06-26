Karan Johar remembers his father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said that he was proud to be the son of "the most solid, soulful and selfless man" as he marked the 20th death anniversary of his producer-father Yash Johar who has left a legacy of love he and his mother Hiroo Johar still live by.

Yash Johar, who backed several movies including "Dostana", "Agneepath", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hain" (his son's directorial debut), "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Kal Ho Naa Ho" under his banner ‘Dharma Productions’, died on June 26, 2004, of cancer at the age of 75.

"I can’t believe it’s been 20 years," wrote Karan Johar in an emotional note on ‘Instagram’.

The director-producer said that his "biggest fear" was losing a parent.

"August 2, 2003, my father told me he had a malignant tumour. My worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith, but the worst thing about instincts is that they never lie," he wrote alongside a series of his father's pictures.

The family lost Yash Johar 10 months later, but they gained "every inch of his mammoth goodwill", recalled Karan Johar.

"I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man. He put his relationships above everything else and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by. I wish he knew our children, but I do know he’s watching over them and us all the time. Love you, papa," the 52-year-old wrote.

Yash Johar started his career in the film industry as a publicist and still photographer in the early 1950s. Soon, he joined Sunil Dutt's production house "Ajanta Arts" where he served as a production controller on films such as "Mujhe Jeene Do" and "Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke".

He helped Dev Anand with the production of his ambitious and successful film "Guide" (1965). He continued with Dev Anand's ‘Navketan Films’ and handled production of films such as "Jewel Thief", "Prem Pujari" and "Hare Rama Hare Krishna".

In 1976, Yash Johar went on to set up his banner ‘Dharma Productions’. After his death, Karan Johar took over the production house.