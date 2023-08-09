Karan Johar recalls being called movie mafia

Karan Johar recently opened up about the time in the past when a lot was being written about him on social media. He revealed it affected his mother Hiroo Johar while he had to be the stronger one. He also said that he was being painted as a movie ‘mafia’, a word which is often used by Kangana Ranaut.

During a conversation, Karan told Sucharita Tyagi, “In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was quite like that in the zones. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things and demonising me for some reason. Then some people were kind of writing the same on ‘Twitter’ and others on social media platforms.”

“All I had to do was be resilient at that time because I had to be strong for my own mom and myself. You feel kind of naked after that has happened. Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne. I have nothing to hide anymore. Everyone has kind of stormed into my life and made assumptions. They don’t know the person I am. They just made this perception of the mafia or something they keep talking about. They don’t know how a producer daily is trying to get his or her cast,” added Karan who didn’t take any names.