Karan Johar raves about Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘simple, pure-hearted’ kids

Filmmaker Karan Johar said that he takes a lot of inspiration from Gauri Khan, especially when it comes to parenting. He said that Gauri is the backbone of the family and has impeccable instincts. “Gauri Khan is always right,” he said in an interview, as he praised Shah Rukh’s older children, Aryan and Suhana. He said that they understand they come from immense privilege but are incredibly well-brought-up people who want to work hard and stand on their own feet.

He also said that Aryan needn’t follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father and become an actor just because the world wants him to. “Let him do what he wants. Yes, he’s a great-looking guy. Yes, he has an immense personality. Yes, when he walks into a room, heads turn. He wants to direct. Let him achieve in that zone, as I know he will,” Karan said in an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’. Aryan is set to make his filmmaking debut with an upcoming ‘Netflix’ series set in the world of Bollywood.

Suhana, on the other hand, made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. She will next star alongside Shah Rukh in the film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Speaking about Aryan and Suhana’s hard-working nature, Karan said, “Aryan is like my firstborn. I have a memory of holding Aryan in my arms and walking in London, singing a song. He remembers that song, I remember that song. When I see him direct a series today, I’m awestruck.”

Karan continued, “When I see Suhana training for ‘King’, I’m awestruck. Look at how these kids have worked on themselves to be the talents they want to be, to create their individual identities and to go beyond their father’s unattainable legacy. When I see them so hungry to achieve, my heart is full of joy. I want Yash and Roohi to be like them, as people. They’ve been raised by Gauri and Shah Rukh to be such good, clean, pure hearts.”

Karan said that both Aryan and Suhana recognise their privilege but want to stand on their own feet. “They’re so well-raised and well-mannered; hard-working, yet hungry to achieve. They understand their privilege and they never take advantage of it. They’re the simplest kids. In fact, Shah Rukh can indulge them and give them everything, but they want to make their own space in the world. I respect both of them for that immensely.” Aryan’s show is produced by his father, as is Suhana’s second film. Both projects feature the who’s who of Bollywood among the cast.