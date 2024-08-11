Karan Johar marks 18 years of 2006 romance drama 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

Mumbai: Director Karan Johar said that ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, which turned 18 on Sunday, gave him the courage to tell stories about ‘messy but beautiful’ relationships.

The 2006 romance drama explored themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships. ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher, was a commercial success despite mixed reviews.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, Johar said, “‘KANK’ was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it to date.”

“This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful - just like life? Here’s to 18 years of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’!” he added.

The director also shared a video montage featuring the behind-the-scenes of the film.

Produced under Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ is still remembered for its melodious songs, including ‘Mitwa’, ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ and ‘Where’s The Party Tonight?’, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.