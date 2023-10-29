Karan Johar is scared to call cricketers on show 'Koffee With Karan 8'

Besides his movies, Karan Johar stays in the headlines for his famous talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. The first episode of the latest season was recently released and the fans can’t wait to catch more celebrities on the couch. On the one hand, it is the known lineup for the show that has raised the anticipation levels. On the other hand, fans have some requests for whom they wish to see in the show.

In a recent ‘Instagram Live’ session, fans asked Karan if he would have any cricketers over this season and the filmmaker confessed to being ‘scared’ after what happened the last time, hinting at the KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya incident.

It all began on Friday afternoon, when Johar went live on social media to interact with his fans. He thanked them for giving so much love to the first episode of season 8. That is when a fan asked if Karan would invite cricketers over to the show. Replying to the same, Karan said, “Will they come? I don’t know. I’m not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities.”

“But I think with what happened last time, I’m not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s episode led to a major controversy. The cricketers received a massive backlash.