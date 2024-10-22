‘Karan Johar got the idea for FLOBW during a turbulent flight’

In the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 2, the cast of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Season 3 made an appearance. During their interaction with comedian Kapil Sharma, the primary cast members of the ‘Netflix’ show - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh - revealed how Karan Johar came up with the idea for the series while they were all on a flight together.

“We were on a flight with Karan Johar, traveling to Delhi. It was raining at the time, which caused turbulence. Seema and I were scared, Neelam was applying lipstick during the turbulence because she thought, ‘I need to look good if there’s an emergency landing’ and Maheep was laughing at us. Karan, for a change, was sitting quietly and observing us. I think he got the idea then; he was getting entertained and thought the world would be entertained too,” Bhavna said.

In the same interaction, Shalini Passi, the new addition to the show, compared Kapil Sharma’s program to Doordarshan’s longest-running show, ‘Krishi Darshan’, noting that Kapil’s proficiency in Hindi reminded her of watching ‘Krishi Darshan’ with her grandparents. Kapil humorously quipped, “You think our show is like ‘Krishi Darshan’?”

The latest season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ centers on the rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai, featuring Delhi socialites Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor’s sister), Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha joining the cast. The new season is currently streaming on ‘Netflix’.