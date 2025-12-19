Karan Johar extends his good wishes to 'Ikkis'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his good wishes to ‘Ikkis’, which will be actor Dharmendra’s last movie. Johar said it’s going to be a treat for him and cinegoers to watch the last star on the screen one more time.

The war drama, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was earlier set to arrive in theatres on December 25 and will now hit the big screen on January 1, 2026. Johar’s home production, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is now releasing on December 25.

“I’m looking forward to watching ‘Ikkis’. It’s such a special film for all of us. For me, for personal reasons, we have such great regard, respect and reverence for Dharam ji and it’s been a tremendous loss to all of us. And watching him for one last time will mean the world to all of us as fans and cinegoers. Also, it’s Agastya’s film. I’ve known Ananya Panday. I’ve known Agastya and Dinu’s (Dinesh Vijan, producer) a great friend,” Johar told reporters here at the trailer launch press conference of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

‘Ikkis’ narrates the story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal, a second Lieutenant, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Khetarpal.