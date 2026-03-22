Karan Johar dismisses ‘K3G 2’ rumours

There has been some buzz around Karan Johar working on a sequel to his iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (K3G), with reports suggesting that the sequel could be a version of his shelved ambitious historical epic ‘Takht’. However, in a recent interaction, the filmmaker has dismissed all such claims. He also spoke about the possibility of ‘Takht’ being revived in the future.

Speaking to ‘Hindustan Times’, Karan addressed the possibility of ‘K3G 2’ and said, “There is no ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2’ and there is no derivative of ‘Takht’ being made.” Talking about the reason why he can never imagine making a part two of his iconic film, the filmmaker said, “I would never make a ‘K3G 2’ because I am not saying that it was the best film ever made, every film has its flaws, but what ‘K3G’ has an abundance of is nostalgia.”

“There are generations that have grown up, watching those films, they love the film and I’m very grateful for the universe that I got to create a film that still lives on and I am very proud and happy with it, but I will never mess with that nostalgia, that love that that film has received. It is also because you are setting yourself up for disaster if you are making a film like a ‘K3G 2’,” he added.

Karan shared his thoughts on his ambitious project ‘Takht’ and how it was shelved after two years of research. “And there isn’t a revival of ‘Takht’ as of now on the cards, but that is a film I will definitely make while I can breathe and stand. I consider it the strongest screenplay that was developed with Sumit Roy, full credit to him. He is the writer of the film and I believe it is the best piece of work in my career and I hope to make that film one day.”

Karan also hinted at a future project and how he is keeping it under wraps. “What I am actually developing, nobody is talking about that and thank God for that. In the garb of the ‘K3G 2’ rumour, the film that I am actually writing and developing, nobody has any idea about that.”