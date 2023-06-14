Karan Deol set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18

According to a well-reputed media house, Sunny Deol’s son and actor Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

The young actor, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ (2019) got engaged to Drisha on February 18 after the two celebrated Valentine’s Day in Dubai and will get married on June 18 in Mumbai.

The family had a pre-wedding bash at their Juhu residence on Sunday night. The groom’s uncles Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol along with his father Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh’s family and close relatives of the Deol family were seen attending the bash.

The celebration will be in a five-star hotel in Bandra where all the wedding festivities will happen.

A source revealed, “The sangeet is on June 16, ‘haldi’ on June 17 and the wedding and reception on June 18. Hema Malini will be present as well. All three-day events will happen in the five-star hotel and will be attended by close relatives. The families want to keep it private. The reception will see Bollywood celebrities in attendance.”

Karan and Drisha have been in a committed relationship for over six years. Though Drisha doesn’t work in the film industry, she hails from a renowned film family. She is acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter. She is based in Dubai and works in the travel industry.