‘Karan Arjun’ to re-release after 30 years

Salman Khan expressed his excitement for the re-release of ‘Karan Arjun’, which is set to hit theaters after 30 years on November 22, 2024. He shared a teaser on ‘X’, humorously referencing Rakhee’s iconic line about Karan and Arjun returning, highlighting the film’s enduring legacy and fan anticipation.

Taking to his social media hand, he wrote, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge. November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!”

Hrithik Roshan also shared his excitement about the re-release of ‘Karan Arjun’. He posted the teaser on ‘X’, stating, “Cinema was never the same again when ‘Karan Arjun’ came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re-live the reincarnation of ‘Karan Arjun’ in theatres worldwide from November 22, 2024!” Interestingly, Hrithik worked on this film as an assistant director.

‘Karan Arjun’ is a cult classic film about reincarnation and revenge. It tells the story of brothers Karan (Salman Khan) and Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), who are killed while trying to protect their mother, Durga (Rakhee Gulzar), from the villain Thakur Sangram Singh (Amrish Puri). After their deaths, Durga prays for their return and they are reincarnated to seek revenge.

The film also features Kajol as Sonia and Mamta Kulkarni as Bindiya. Released in 1995, ‘Karan Arjun’ became a huge hit, known for its engaging story, memorable lines and popular music by Rajesh Roshan. Iconic phrases like ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge’ have made a lasting mark on popular culture. The film will be re-released in theaters on November 22, 2024.