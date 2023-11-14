Kapil Sharma and his team head to Netflix for new comedy show

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma has partnered with streaming service ‘Netflix’ for a brand-new comedy show.

Sharma, who ruled the Indian television scene with his popular celebrity chat series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is entering the streaming bandwagon to bring a ‘fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza to his fans around the world’, a ‘Netflix’ press release said.

Joining him on the new adventure are his fellow members from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

Sharma also made the announcement on social media through a video skit that also featured Singh, Abhishek, Sharda and Thakur.

While not a standalone comedy special, the fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for, ‘Netflix’ said.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, ‘Netflix India’, said Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy have made him a household name across India for many years.

“We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy.”