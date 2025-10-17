‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ crosses Rs 700 crore mark at worldwide box office

Mumbai: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ continues its blockbuster run, amassing Rs 717.50 crore in gross box office collection in just two weeks of its theatrical release, the makers announced on Thursday.

A prequel to Shetty’s 2022 hit ‘Kantara’, the Kannada movie, produced under the banner ‘Hombale Films’, released in theatres on October 2. The film has received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling, performances and grand visual scale.

“A divine storm at the box office #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 crores+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you!” ‘Hombale Films’ posted on its social media handles.

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. The film stars Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, P D Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad.

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under ‘Hombale Films’. Cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap, while music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath - both of whom also worked on the original ‘Kantara’.