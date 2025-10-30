‘Kantara 2’ becomes most-watched Indian film of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ continues its glorious box office run as it enters its fourth week in theatres, breaking several records along the way. The film has been running uninterrupted and came very close to crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in domestic collections. However, due to a slowdown in the fourth week, it missed the milestone by just Rs 1 crore. On Wednesday, the film’s collection dropped slightly, minting Rs 2.50 crore, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 599.15 crore, according to ‘Sacnilk’.

Shetty’s film collected Rs 337.4 crore during its first week of release, Rs 147.85 crore in the second week and Rs 78.85 crore in the third week. In the fourth week, the film experienced a slight increase in collections over the weekend but saw a sharp decline of 68 percent during weekdays, earning Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, Rs 3.8 crore on Tuesday, before falling further on Wednesday.

According to reports, the venue had an overall occupancy of 11.44 percent in Kannada, 8.79 percent in Telugu, 13.37 percent in Hindi and 17.39 percent in Tamil on Wednesday.

As per ‘Sacnilk’, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has grossed approximately Rs 817 crore worldwide, including around Rs 707 crore in India and Rs 110 crore overseas, after 26 days. The website states that the film is well on course to finish with Rs 875+ crore worldwide, but the target now looks difficult after the makers recently confirmed its digital release from October 31 for South Indian versions. However, as per makers, the film’s worldwide collection stood at Rs 852 crore during the same time frame.