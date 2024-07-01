‘KANK’ was an eye-opener for many: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has played various roles in her career, but perhaps one of her most polarising roles was in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, where she played Maya, who falls for a married man, which leads to her own divorce.

In a conversation with ‘Galatta India’ in March 2024, she said that it’s one of her favourite films and it also helped her marry the right person in real life.

Rani shared that there are many women who don’t open up in their marriages for a long time and later on, they regret their decisions about not being honest with themselves.

“So as a young girl at that point in time, when I did KANK, it also helped me to make the decision for my marriage that I needed to marry for the right reason. Because if you marry for the wrong reason, you will end up being with someone and suffering all your life,” she said.

The actor added that she wasn’t the only one who got a reality check through the film. “It was an eye opener for a lot of young girls, an eye opener for a lot of men and an eye opener for a lot of people who were in marriages and a lot of marriages broke after that because they went to the theater and they were extremely uncomfortable watching the film because they were watching their lives and it’s not easy to watch a film that is actually depicting their own lives,” said Rani.

Speaking about KANK, it was released in 2006.