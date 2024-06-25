Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release on September 6

On Tuesday, which marked the 49th anniversary of the national emergency, Kangana Ranaut announced that her forthcoming period political drama, ‘Emergency’ will hit the theatres on September 6, 2024. The announcement came after the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi took an oath at the Lok Sabha.

A mega-budget film, ‘Emergency’ will depict one of the most controversial episodes in the history of Indian democracy. At the heart of the story is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, Kangana said that the film is inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’.

“I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’. The essence of ‘Emergency’ is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release,” she said.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Known for her strong acting skills, the four-time National Award-winning actor has been going through her worst phase in Bollywood as far as her films are concerned. Her last release ‘Tejas’ was her 11th consecutive flop in the last eight years. Her last hit film was ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ in 2015.