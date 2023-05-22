Kamal Haasan to receive Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will receive the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ award at the upcoming IIFA Weekend and Awards.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will also honour fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza at the award ceremony, to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26 and May 27.

Haasan, a multi hyphenate cinema personality who has worked across industries in India, said he is looking forward to the 2023 IIFA Awards.

"I am extremely honoured and grateful that I have been a part of many IIFAs and they are doing a great job promoting Indian cinema globally and this time, I am being honoured at IIFA 2023 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Excited to be present at the event," Haasan said in a statement.

Malhotra, whose credits include films such as "Rangeela", "Dil Toh Pagal Hai" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", will also showcase an exclusive "old world charm meets the new world" collection at a fashion show as part of ‘Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks’, a sidebar event at IIFA.

Couple Deshmukh and D'Souza will be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema. Last year, D'Souza produced "Ved", a romantic drama with Deshmukh on screen. The film marked Deshmukh's directorial debut. It was the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year and the third-highest Marathi grosser of all time, surpassing his own "Lai Bhaari" (2014).

‘Sobha IIFA Weekend’ and ‘NEXA Awards’ is partnered by Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

While IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, the main awards will be emceed by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.