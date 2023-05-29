Kamal Haasan on OTT revolution: 'Told everyone that we have to get into it'

Kamal Haasan stands among the select few people who elevated the stature of Indian cinema on a global scale long before the emergence of ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. Possessing extraordinary talent as an actor and an even more accomplished writer-director, Haasan has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema for decades. Notably, an impressive tally of seven films from the maestro has been sent by India for Oscar nominations.

Recently, he was conferred with the award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ at IIFA 2023. The actor received a standing ovation as musician AR Rahman gave the award to Haasan. While Haasan has never failed in making headlines, a recent media conference by the visionary filmmaker has now grabbed the attention of many.

Pointing out that he saw the OTT revolution happening long before anyone else, Haasan told reporters that people, however, did not agree with him: “I saw OTT coming much before everyone else. I told everyone that we have to get into it, but the industry disagreed with me. But now, everyone understands what I was trying to say, now that the Indian audience has got a taste of international cinema.”