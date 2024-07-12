‘Kalki 2898 AD’ overtakes ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has had a smooth run in cinemas for two weeks with no major releases hampering its box office collections, but that streak is likely to come to an end today as the dystopian science-fiction epic faces major competition from Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’. On its 15th day of release, the final day of its uncontested run, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made Rs 6.7 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’. This takes the film’s net domestic collection to Rs 543.45 crore.

Of the Rs 6.7 crore that the film made on Thursday, the Hindi version collected Rs 4 crore and the Telugu version made Rs 1.65 crore. Overall, the film’s Hindi version has made Rs 232.9 crore net in India and the Telugu version has earned Rs 253.85 crore. In the first week of its release, the Nag Ashwin film made Rs 414.85 crore. But, in the second week, the domestic collections dropped by 69 percent and the film collected Rs 128.6 crore.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the biggest hit of 2024 by a wide margin. In Bollywood, the biggest hit of the year so far was Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’, which made nearly Rs 200 crore. Telugu and Tamil film industries haven’t witnessed many big hits this year. In Kannada, ‘Hanuman’ made Rs 295 crore worldwide.

The film has now crossed the net domestic collection of ‘Pathaan’, which was one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film is already ahead of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.