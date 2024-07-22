‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is 3rd highest grossing South movie at Hindi box office

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is refusing to slow down as it nears completing a month in theaters. Like the past three weekends, the film showed growth on the fourth weekend too, with over a 100 percent jump in its collection on Saturday, raking in Rs 6.1 crore and another 33-41 percent jump on Sunday, minting Rs 8.25 crore, according to ‘Sacnilk’. This brought the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 616.70 crore.

Despite the release of two films by major stars in the Hindi belt - ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Bad Newz’ - Kalki’s Hindi version remains the most lucrative. For instance, the film’s Hindi version minted Rs 3.6 crore on Saturday, surpassing even its Telugu version, which raked in Rs 1.7 crore. While the audience collectively snubbed Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bad Newz’ is showing promise at the box office, minting Rs 29.55 crore within three days of its release. Similarly, Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film ‘Indian 2’ started strong but soon fell flat, failing to put up a decent fight against Nag Ashwin’s epic.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is chasing the Rs 650 crore mark in the domestic market and if it maintains its current pace, it is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’, which minted Rs 640.25 crore in India net. ‘Jawan’ was the highest-earning film of 2023 and is the 5th highest earner of all time. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which has collected over Rs 1000 crore globally, stands at the 7th position on the same list. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ became the third highest-grossing South Indian movie at the Hindi box office ahead of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ with its 25th-day earnings.