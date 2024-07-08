‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses Rs 900 crore-mark globally

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. In its second week, the film has surged past the Rs 900 crore mark globally and the Rs 500 crore mark in India. Interestingly, the film’s Hindi version is outperforming the Telugu version. Kalki’s producers, ‘Vyjayanthi Films’, announced on Monday that Prabhas’ starrers’ international gross has now breached the Rs 900 crore mark.

According to ‘Sacnilk’, the film earned Rs 41.3 crore on Sunday, marking a nearly 21 percent increase in its domestic revenue. This brings the film’s net collection in India to Rs 507 crore.

On Sunday, the film’s Telugu version brought in Rs 14 crore, while its Hindi version surpassed it with Rs 22 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 3 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.8 crore and Kannada Rs 0.5 crore.

After grossing Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, the Nag Ashwin-directed film experienced a brief drop in collections but quickly bounced back over the weekend. The film saw a 100 percent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 34.15 crore, followed by an even higher collection on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ box office domestic numbers, “It’s a super hit. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues its phenomenal run. Hits a double century. Day 11 [₹ 22 crores] is at par with Day 1 [₹ 22.50 crores]. Third Telugu film - dubbed in #Hindi - to cross ₹ 200 crore mark [NBOC], after ‘Baahubali 2’ [2017] and ‘RRR’ [2022]. Emerges Prabhas’ second highest grossing film, after ‘Baahubali 2’. Crosses lifetime biz of ‘Baahubali: Part 1’, ‘Saaho’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Salaar’ (Hindi version - NBOC). Collects close to ₹ 50 crore in weekend 2, an enviable score without doubt. The second Saturday - Sunday numbers are terrific across the board: metros and mass pockets, multiplexes and single screens.”