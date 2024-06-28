‘Kalki 2898 AD’ becomes the third biggest opener of all time

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ seems to have lifted the curse off the Indian box office as the film has emerged as the biggest box office opener of this year. As per industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, the film has made Rs 95 crore net in India on its first day. The gross collection in India is estimated at Rs 115 crore and combined with an estimated overseas collection of Rs 65 crore, the opening day numbers of the film are Rs 180 crore.

The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam and in India, the film collected the maximum money with its Telugu version. Out of the Rs 95 crore net collection, Rs 64.5 crore came from Telugu. This was followed by Rs 24 crore in Hindi and Rs 4 crore in Tamil. Rs 2.2 crore in Malayalam and Rs 30 lakh in Kannada. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ saw an overall occupancy of 85.15 percent in Telugu.

Kalki 2898 AD’s net collection is Rs 20 crore more than last year’s biggest hit ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which made Rs 75 crore on its opening day. ‘Jawan’ went on to do Rs 1,160 crore worldwide and made Rs 640.25 crore net in India.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the third biggest Indian opener and has surpassed the collection of Yash-starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’, which made Rs 159 crore on its opening day. The first two spots are held by SS Rajamouli’s films ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali 2’. ‘RRR’, which eventually won an Oscar, made Rs 223 crore on its opening day. ‘Baahubali 2’, which also starred Prabhas, made Rs 217 crore on its first day.

In terms of net collection, ‘RRR’ made Rs 133 crore on its opening day, followed by ‘Baahubali 2’, which made Rs 121 crore. Even though KGF 2’s gross collection has been surpassed by ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the record of its net collection has not been broken by Prabhas’ film. ‘KGF 2’ had made Rs 116 crore nett on its opening day.