Kajol unleashes her inner warrior in fiery new avatar for ‘Maa’ poster

Bollywood star Kajol metamorphosed into a fierce warrior in her powerful new avatar for ‘Maa’ embodying a protector to save her loved one from the dark force.

The actress took to ‘Instagram’, where she shared a new poster of the film. The dramatic poster features a dark, stormy background with a bolt of lightning illuminating the scene, emphasising the supernatural or mythological tone of the film.

In the center, two characters are facing off in a fierce confrontation. One is a monstrous figure with glowing red eyes and charred skin. While Kajol can be seen screaming at the demon. She exudes strength, rage and maternal power with visible wounds on her forehead. The tagline in red reads: ‘Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa’.

Kajol captioned the post: “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. Trailer drops in 4 days.”

The film is directed by Vishal Furia, who has previously helmed movies such as ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Chhorii 2’. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film reportedly also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati.

Kajol had earlier hinted that her husband’s ‘Shaitaan’ is an expanding universe with ‘Maa’ being a part of it. ‘Maa’ is about a woman going to lengths to protect her daughter from evil. Other details about the film are under wraps.