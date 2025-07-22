Kajol & Twinkle Khanna to host a new talk show

We haven’t seen Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, both 1990s Bollywood actresses, pair up for a film ever. But now, both are coming together for a talk show on ‘Prime Video’. Titled ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, the show promises to be bold, fiery and candid.

Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s who’s who, the talk show will have the hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.

“We are very thrilled to announce ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ - a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video, India’.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer-‘Banijay Asia’ and ‘Endemol Shine India’, said, “‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle - distinct, fearless and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter and relatable topics for everyone! At ‘Banijay Asia’, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged and with ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than ‘Prime Video’ - a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India.”