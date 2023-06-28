Kajol talks about the changing portrayal of lust in cinema

Bollywood actor Kajol, who will soon be seen in the upcoming ‘Netflix’ anthology series, ‘Lust Stories 2’, recently opened up about her views on normalising the concept of female pleasure.

Speaking about it, the ‘Dilwale’ star told a news portal that at ‘one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without’.

She also added that it ‘needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking’.

It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. According to her, trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus.

Further, Kajol also spoke about the changing portrayal of lust in cinema. She pointed out how in the past, it was shown as two flowers coming together and then suddenly, the woman would be pregnant. But now, movies are reflecting the language of love as defined by today’s society.

The Bollywood actor will be featured in Amit R Sharma’s segment of ‘Lust Stories 2’.