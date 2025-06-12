Kajol shoots down the possibility of DDLJ, KKHH sequels

Kajol, who will soon be seen in the horror film ‘Maa’, is known for starring in some of the biggest hits of the 1990s; films such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. While fans still love these films, Kajol is of the opinion that they don’t need a sequel. In a recent interview, Kajol said that it is often suggested to her that they should make a sequel to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, where she and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters fall in love again, but she doesn’t like the idea much. She also said that she didn’t wish to know what happened after her character, Simran, boarded the train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s last scene.

Talking to a popular entertainment agency, the actress said, “People say you should make ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2’ when you grow older and fall in love again with Shah Rukh Khan and I’m like… The thing is, that ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was great because it was a different set of people, it was a different world. You still had people who believed in that kind of love. Like that eternal, once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. If you ask someone today, they say that if this relationship doesn’t work out, we have ten other options standing on that track over there so it’s difficult in today’s time to conceive a story that has the same belief pattern.” However, when asked if she would like to do a ‘mature love story’ with Shah Rukh, Kajol said she would like to see a film like that.

Kajol also spoke about DDLJ and said that she’d never want to watch a sequel of that film. “Like I can’t imagine a DDLJ 2. Like what happened after the train? No one wants to know. Do you really want to know if they fought over the diapers or not? It’s just wonderful that it’s just left at the end and you know that the train left and it said, ‘The end’. Now you can just leave it to the imagination. They lived happily ever after. It’s one sentence. It’s not a marriage, so it’s perfect,” she said.

In the same chat, the actress shared that she has done limited films in her 34-year-long career and has never had any regrets about refusing a film. When asked if there had been a film that she refused, which later turned out to be a big hit, she said, “Yes, lots of times. A prime example of ‘3 Idiots’. Those films were theirs. The one who has that in their destiny - they are the ones who get it.”