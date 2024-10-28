Kajol says her kids will never understand her sense of humour

Kajol and Kriti Sanon appeared as special guests on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 2 to promote their film, ‘Do Patti’. The actresses shared fun stories about their personal and professional lives, making for an entertaining show.

Kajol talked about her kids, Nysa and Yug Devgn and mentioned how they don’t quite understand her sense of humour or her ‘Instagram’ posts. When Kapil Sharma asked if she ever seeks her children’s help for social media, Kajol laughed and said, “I think I’ve accepted that my kids will never get my sense of humour. My daughter got fed up and told me, ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what you’re putting up on Instagram’. So, I said, ‘Okay, then I’ll put up whatever I want!’”

The show’s co-host, Archana Puran Singh and Kriti Sanon praised Kajol’s ‘Instagram’ posts, calling her captions ‘quirky and witty’.

Kapil also asked Kajol if she was as fitness-focused at 17 as her daughter Nysa is now at 21. Reflecting on her early years, Kajol - who starred in ‘Baazigar’ with Shah Rukh Khan at that age - admitted she only started working out after her daughter was born. “Not at all. I think I only started working out after I had my daughter and I haven’t stopped since. I enjoy it!” she added.

During the show, Kapil Sharma joked that Ajay Devgn has played a police officer so many times that now at the Juhu Police station, one chair is kept empty just for him.