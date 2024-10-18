Kajol reveals she wanted to quit acting after her third film

The iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wouldn’t have happened if the actress had not been motivated enough to continue to act despite already being ‘burned out’ by her third film. It was Shah Rukh who had told her that she needed to ‘learn’ how to act so that she started enjoying the process a lot more.

In an interview with a leading media house, Kajol recalled starring in the film ‘Udhaar Ki Zindagi’, which was the third movie of her career at the age of 18. Shah Rukh had then advised her to learn the techniques of acting, a suggestion which left her baffled.

“I remember I finished the film and before that, Shah Rukh was like, ‘You know you just have to learn how to act’. I was like, ‘What is this? What is he talking about? Of course, I’m doing a fabulous job!’” she said.

Kajol, however, soon realised that movie acting was getting to her. In no time and just by her third film, fatigue had set in and she said that she was tired of doing heavy-duty roles, preferring more to feature in regular films with ‘four scenes and 10 songs’.

“I did this film called ‘Udhaar Ki Zindagi’ and while I was finishing the film. I remember turning around and telling my mother, ‘You know, mom, I’m done. Wow. I’m burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I can’t move anymore. I can’t cry anymore. I can’t put glycerin anymore. I can’t. I don’t want to do these films anymore. I want to do, you know, four scenes, 10 songs’. I wanted to do such films. I signed four films like that. So that’s where ‘Gunda Raj’ and ‘Hulchul’ - all these films came from. I learnt the technique of acting after that,” she shared.