Kajol, Prabhudeva reunite after 27 years for an action thriller

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati is widely celebrated for his exceptional cinematic vision. Now, all set to make his long-anticipated directorial debut in Hindi, Charan is busy working on a high-budget action thriller. The star-studded spectacle features industry stalwarts such as Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta and Aditya Seal among its esteemed cast.

Marking the much-awaited reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years, the first schedule of the mass entertainer has been completed and the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser soon.

An ambitious venture, the action thriller has top-tier technicians on board, including GK Vishnu as the director of photography, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar and editor Navin Nooli.