Kajol on her ‘The Trial’ character Noyonika: ‘Woman has many facets’

Kajol’s character Noyonika in the web series ‘The Trial’ exemplifies every woman navigating through demanding expectations and resonates with the challenges they encounter in their quest to balance the diverse aspects of life.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure.

Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to achieving success in their careers and managing household duties. Noyonika’s journey mirrors the experiences of these women.

Talking about the same, Kajol said, “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her. As women, we are taught to be good mothers, good wives and good people and to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every point in our lives.”

“That’s where Noyonika was at, where she felt like she was perfect at everything. At the same time, when her world came crumbling down, she realised that she couldn’t be good at everything. She cannot be a good wife, a good mother or a good person. There are so many facets. She cannot manage all those balls and she realises that it doesn’t matter at the end of the day,” she added.

She further said that Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women: “What we are juggling through as women, some come to it a little early in life and some a little later.”

The courtroom drama, ‘The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ also stars Sheeba Chaddha.