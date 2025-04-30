Kajol is phenomenal: Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his web debut with ‘Nadaaniyan’, but his first ever experience of a shoot was not the web original, but a movie titled ‘Sarzameen’, which stars South Indian star Prithviraj and Kajol.

While sharing his first-ever experience of a shoot, Ibrahim said, “Actually, the first day of shoot I ever did was for a movie that’s not out yet. It was with a phenomenal actress, Kajol and a superstar in the South, Prithviraj. Working with Prithviraj was life-changing. Such a cool guy, what a star. I fell in love with the South industry. There’s something really intriguing about it. I want to do a movie there, but who will do it with me? I hope someone will. Prithviraj is a powerhouse.”

“I learnt a lot by observing him. And Kajol is phenomenal. My first day was nerve-wracking,” he added.