Kajol declares she is the 'real Singham'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol, who is set to play a cop in her new film "Do Patti", on Monday called herself the "real Singham" when she was asked who the boss at home was.

The actor is married to "Singham" star and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn, who is set to reprise the role of the fan favourite police officer in "Singham Again".

"I have said this before and I have said this at every stage 'The real Singham'," Kajol said, pointing a finger at her when she was asked who is the "real Singham" at home.

She also said that she hasn't taken any tips from Devgn to play a cop.

"I have been working for so many years and whenever I am on the set and have put on clothes it feels like a uniform whether it is salwar suit, saree or pants suit. It all feels uniform. But when you wear an actual uniform and go on set, I don't know. I haven’t asked Ajay as yet what he feels like, but I definitely felt it gives you a certain sense of authority. There is a certain respect that you feel for yourself and for everybody else in uniform," she added.

Also starring Kriti Sanon in a double role, "Do Patti" is billed as a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case.

The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, will start streaming on ‘Netflix’ from October 25.

"Do Patti" also touches upon the theme of betrayal.

Asked whether she had faced betrayed in real life, Kajol said yes but refused to reveal the details as "it's too personal."

"If I am alive, then definitely betrayal might happen with someone. Obviously, we cannot share anecdotes on this topic, but we can tell you that betrayal is something, which everyone faces. Otherwise, you haven't lived life at all or you've been a monk under a tree somewhere," she added.

The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon who last worked together on Rohit Shetty's 2015 directorial "Dilwale", also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Kajol said that she is happy to see Sanon's growth.

"We didn't share that much screen time in 'Dilwale'. This time around, we have a lot of scenes together. To watch her growth from 'Dilwale' to today. It's been quite amazing to watch her grow and come to this point and actually acquire a National Award along the way as well. So, it's huge. And kudos for that."

Sanon said that she was overjoyed when Dhillon said Kajol will co-star with her in "Do Patti".

"I was really excited because I was finally getting to do really meaty scenes with the performer that Kajol ma'am is. She's a senior, a great performer. I can talk to her as a co-actor and we can make the scene work beautifully. I feel her eyes are magical. She gets something really amazing on the screen," she said.

"Do Patti" is backed by first-time producers Sanon and Dhillon via ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ and ‘Kathha Pictures’, respectively.

Sanon said that she is happy to make her production debut with the film.

"It was a beautiful journey. I always felt the hunger to be creatively involved other than being just an actor, especially when there are some stories which touch your heart, you feel passionate about. I wanted to make that shift. I am glad that I made it with 'Do Patti'. I also understood that producing a film is not easy. It is a tough job, there are a lot of things involved and I am happy that I had the best team to work with," she said.

"Do Patti" also features TV star Shaheer Sheikh in his film debut along with Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala.