Kajol calls women 'impediments to true feminism'

Kajol, in her many interviews in the past, said that she grew up in a feminist household where women were responsible for all the household chores and they understood it as a way of life, so for her, feminism was also a part of life. But, in a recent interview, when asked about feminism, Kajol said that the biggest impediments to ‘true feminism’ are ‘women themselves’.

“I think the biggest people who are impediments to true feminism are women themselves. I truly think it has nothing to do with the guys. It has nothing to do with men. It has to do with the women not wanting to own up to that. Some women actually like the fact that they appear, you know, a little dumber than normal, a little more useless and a little more brain-dead. They like it that way,” she said.

In the chat, Kajol underlined the fact that she was ‘brought up by women who were natural feminists’. She is the daughter of yesteryear star Tanuja, who continued to work after getting married, which wasn’t seen as the norm in those days. Her aunt Nutan was also a very successful star who first started working in the movies in the 1950s and continued to work until the 1980s.

Kajol said that she is a ‘burn the bra kind of feminist’ who grew up in a household where women did everything and understood the meaning of ‘feminine power’.

“You don’t really need anybody else to support you. We should all have that innate belief in ourselves,” she said.

Kajol, much like her mother, continued to work in movies even after she got married to Ajay Devgn in 1999. She said that the actors who decided to not work after getting married did so because of the perception they have of themselves.