Kajol and Rani Mukerji set to make their grand comeback in KWK Season 8

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane and be teleported to the 1990s era when they ruled it all, as Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji are set to make their grand comeback on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8. This marks their first joint appearance on the show since 2007 when the duo shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a 60-second promo video for the upcoming episode unveiled by ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on Monday, host Karan Johar could be seen joyfully inviting his ‘first leading ladies’. The teaser also provided a glimpse into the episode, with Rani expressing, “I want to expose you,” prompting Karan to playfully respond with, “You don’t say such things.” Meanwhile, Kajol enthusiastically declared her enjoyment of the show.

Karan also reminisced about a funny incident that happened during the filming of his directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. “I remember we were shooting KKHH and my father was outside ‘Mehboob Studios’, on the road, talking. Sanjay Dutt asked him, ‘Yash ji, what are you doing here?’ and my father replied, ‘My son just set up a film set and I have already reached the streets’,” Karan shared.

Rani, on the other hand, could be seen complaining about Karan, stating that he used to snatch food from her hand and hit her, which the filmmaker completely denies having done. “It was abuse!” Kajol said, to which Karan responded, “How b*tchy!”

The fun didn’t end there. In the rapid-fire round, Karan posed a question to both about the Kajol film in which Rani made a special appearance. Although Kajol buzzed in, she was unable to provide the answer, leading Karan to jokingly ask her, “How are you so stupid?”