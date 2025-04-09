Kajol advises aspiring actors to avoid altering appearance

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, often makes headlines for her rare public appearances with her friends from the film industry. But like any other star kid, Nysa too is subjected to questions around her possible Bollywood debut.

At a recent event, Kajol was asked if Nysa was interested in the movies. The actress denied that Nysa wants to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become an actor, at least as of now. She also advised aspiring actors not to get swayed by suggestions about their physical appearance.

“Definitely not. She is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she isn’t interested in Bollywood currently,” Kajol shared at a recent ‘News18’ event.

The actress was also asked what advise she’d give to upcoming talent, to which she said, “First of all, I would like to say, ‘Please do not take advise from everybody’. If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that,” added Kajol.