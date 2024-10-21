Kajal Aggarwal reveals that ‘Singham’ made her a ‘national name’

‘Singham’ was re-released in theaters on October 18, 2024, ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Singham Again’, scheduled for a Diwali release. A special screening occurred on October 19, where Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty engaged with fans. Originally released in 2011, ‘Singham’ introduced Bajirao Singham, one of Bollywood’s most cherished onscreen police officers and marked Kajal Aggarwal’s debut in Hindi cinema.

In an interview with a leading media house, Kajal expressed her delight at the opportunity for audiences to revisit her first Bollywood project, which became one of the biggest hits of 2011. She stated, “‘Singham’ is definitely special. It’s one of the films that set a trend. It enjoys a very loyal fan base. Rohit went on to make so many other sequels to the film and it became a franchise. I’m very happy it became such a big deal and that its loyal fan base is excited and looking forward to watching it.”

Kajal noted that many fans still approach her to share how they enjoy watching ‘Singham’ whenever it airs on television. “People still want to watch it over and over again. In fact, there are so many of them who come up to me and tell me that every time it’s on TV, they view and enjoy it. They particularly enjoy the action and the humour, which is something that Rohit is known for.”

Before her role in ‘Singham’, Kajal had established herself in Tamil and Telugu cinema. However, this action-packed film catapulted her into national fame. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I started my career with regional cinema. I’ve been lucky that I got to do some fabulous films and work with the best of people. But doing ‘Singham’ truly brought upon me the spotlight and made me a national name.”

Aggarwal attributes the success of ‘Singham’ to its engaging storyline, which avoids crude humor and derogatory remarks. She noted that the film is genuinely entertaining and revolves around a cop's quest for justice, elements that resonate with audiences: “I definitely knew that I was a part of something special, but I didn’t expect it to become so big.”

The film marked a significant turning point in Kajal’s career. She expressed gratitude for being part of such a major project, noting that success in high-budget films naturally opens doors. Following ‘Singham’, she received numerous offers, considering it a defining milestone in her career and brand. Currently, she is filming for Salman Khan’s upcoming project ‘Sikandar’.