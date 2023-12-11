Kabir Bedi feted with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the highest Italian civilian award. After the event in Mumbai, there was a special live musical performance by Niccolo Fabi, which set off the celebrations perfectly.

“This is a very emotional award for me. Being presented with the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfillment of my life’s work in Italy,” Kabir said.

He added, “It’s even higher than Cavaliere (Knight), which they made me 12 years ago. It gives me great joy to see Prime Minister Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimenting each other on the internet with #Melodi.”

“Now it’s time for the great film industries of Italy and India to produce world-class films together,” the veteran actor said further.