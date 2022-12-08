K-Pop Group NCT Dream's Documentary To Release In India
Mumbai: PVR Pictures is set to release a documentary on the South Korean pop group NCT Dream in India on December 10, the theatre chain has announced.
Titled "NCT Dream - The Movie: In A Dream", the film is described as an "exclusive documentary" that captures the electrifying charm of the band as they render high-octane performances during their second solo concert.
NCT Dream - the third subunit of the boy band NCT - consists of seven members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
According to a press release, the documentary will take the viewers to Seoul's legendary Olympic Stadium, giving a sneak peek into NCT Dream's concert.
Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong, "NCT Dream - The Movie: In A Dream" also features rare one-on-one backstage interviews with the septet, as well as some candid revelations about their future.
The film will be released in India in Korean language with English subtitles.