Jyotika to star in Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film

Mumbai: South star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years. The yet-untitled film, which also features R Madhavan, is being produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner ‘Ajay Devgn Ffilm’ and ‘Panorama Studios’.

The project is in the pre-production stage and will will start filming next month. It will be shot in various locations across Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika was last seen in Tamil drama film "Udanpirappe".