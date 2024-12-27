Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's next movie is romantic comedy 'Loveyapa'

New Delhi: Newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy has been titled "Loveyapa" and will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025.

Described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter", the film is directed by Advait Chandan of "Laal Singh Chaddha" and "Secret Superstar" fame, according to a press release.

"Loveyapa" is backed by ‘Phantom Studios’ and ‘AGS Entertainment’.

"In theatres 7th Feb 2025. 'Loveyapa'. Khushi Kapoor Junaid Khan Directed by Advait Chandan. Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? Ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025," ‘Phantom Studios’ posted on its social media pages.

"Loveyapa" is the second project for both Junaid and Khushi.

Junaid, son of superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, forayed into acting with the historical drama "Maharaj" from Siddharth P Malhotra. The film, which also featured Sharvari, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, was released on streaming service ‘Netflix’.

Khushi, daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, started her career with 2023 ‘Netflix’ movie "The Archies", co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.